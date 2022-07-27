The Weeknd, partners with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to create new haunted house

It's inspired by his album “After Hours”

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will debut at Universal Orlando Resort beginning September 2. The musician partnered with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire a new haunted house that is described as bringing guests into the twisted mind of this mysterious artist.

The sounds of “After Hours”, his fourth consecutive number one album, will be heard throughout the house, as guests experience a living nightmare filled with characters inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” said Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying,” added Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort.