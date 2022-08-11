The Thanksgiving Story in 'America's Hometown' (FCL Nov. 8, 2022)

Plymouth County offers cranberry farms, beautiful nature walks and more. Within the county is Plymouth, MA, the home of Plymouth Rock, a universal symbol of America. It is where the Mayflower came ashore 400 years ago, bringing with it English pilgrims who helped found the nation. The town and county of Plymouth boasts some of the best whale watching, dining, shopping, and cultural activities in a quaint New England setting, much of it nestled along the seashore. It is a history lover’s paradise, a family friendly atmosphere, and easy walking as you take in breathtaking sunrises. Go to SeePlymouth.com for more information.