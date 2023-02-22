For more than 18 years, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth philanthropic program has honored extraordinary female non-profit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities. It has continued to embody L’Oréal Paris’ iconic tagline, “Because You’re Worth It.”, by elevating and championing women who give back and whose unwavering resilience and courage show the power of owning one's worth. Visit womenofworth.com for more information.
The search is on for the next “L’oréal Paris Women of Worth" honorees (FCL Feb. 22, 2023)
Each year, the L'Oréal Paris network awards 10 female non-profit leaders with $25,000 to support their cause. Learn how you can get involved and nominate.