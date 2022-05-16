"The Road to Retention: 3 Ways to Rebuild A Strong Workforce" FCL May 16, 2022)

A newly released report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute’s Annual Career Optimism Index found that 92% of employers believe their employees have the right tools and resources to achieve their career goal; while over half of American employees feel replaceable in their job position and 68% would be more likely to stay with their current employer if they had more opportunities for upskilling and reskilling. Visit phoenix.edu for more information and phoenix.edu/career-institute.html to look at the index.