The reason we "Stuff the Bus" each year (FCL July 22, 2022)

Parkwood Heights Elementary Assistant Principal, Delayna Simpson shares the importance of school supply drives, like Stuff the Bus.

The Stuff the Bus event is July 22nd at The Markets at Town Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also drop off supplies at Duval County Chick-fil-A restaurants.

First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida are partnering to raise funds to purchase school supplies for Full Service Schools. Eight Full Service Schools Family Resource Centers located throughout Jacksonville support 87 schools and 57,000 students.

More than a third of Northeast Florida residents live in poverty or at the brink of poverty. Our goal is to collect monetary donations so United Way of NE FL can purchase essential school supplies, so students in need can achieve greater academic success and their families can be more financially stable.