Nearly nine in ten (89%) adults 65 and older report they are currently taking prescription medicine. And with prescription drug prices rising faster than inflation, nearly one in four seniors say they are struggling to access the medication they need. Visit pleaseprotectourcare.org and medicare.gov for more information.
The real cost of high prescription drug prices on seniors (FCL Dec. 9, 2022)
Founder of Protect Our Care, Leslie Dach, discusses the impact of skyrocketing drug prices on families and a new law that saves patients thousands of dollars.