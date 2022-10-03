x
The Players Weekend: Rain Moves Out and Winter Moves In (FCL March 10, 2022)

March roars like a lion with our weather going from feeling more like summer to winter in our New South Window Solutions forecast. Lows drop to 32 by Sunday morning!

A stormy start to our weekend includes severe thunderstorms as we wake up Saturday morning. By the afternoon we clear out with temperatures falling from 70 to the 50s! A howling northwest wind will be at 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Winds calm down for Sunday at the Players but it remains sunny and chilly with highs only in the middle to upper 50s.

