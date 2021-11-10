The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was cancelled due to the Delta variant surge. New Orleans musicians and music venues are launching an innovative way to welcome visitors called “NOLAxNOLA" (NOLA by NOLA) in order to bring the music back! Visit neworleans.com/nolaxnola for more information.
The New Orleans music scene is reemerging with the NOLAxNOLA music fest (FCL Oct. 11, 2021)
New Orleans is launching the country’s first music venue festival of its kind, and it’s part of a unique plan to jumpstart the Crescent City’s tourism business.