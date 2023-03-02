x
The many benefits of backyard chickens (FCL Feb. 3, 2023)

With the price of eggs going up, why not consider raising backyard chickens?!

Find out why you would want to raise a backyard chicken. Click here to sign up for backyard chicken training. This class is necessary for you to get your hen permit in Duval County. It is just a little over an hour and very informative. You will receive a certificate of completion that you present to the city to receive your permit. The class will consist of a lecture and then an exhibition of a functional coop at the UF/IFAS Urban Garden. 

