Find out why you would want to raise a backyard chicken. Click here to sign up for backyard chicken training. This class is necessary for you to get your hen permit in Duval County. It is just a little over an hour and very informative. You will receive a certificate of completion that you present to the city to receive your permit. The class will consist of a lecture and then an exhibition of a functional coop at the UF/IFAS Urban Garden.
The many benefits of backyard chickens (FCL Feb. 3, 2023)
With the price of eggs going up, why not consider raising backyard chickens?!