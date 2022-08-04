The Mandarin Art Festival, a high-quality juried fine art event, enjoys thousands of visitors who return year after year for their favorite artists or to see the array of creations by artists new to the festival. For many, this has become an Easter weekend tradition. Visit mandarinartfestival.org for more information.
The Mandarin Art Festival is back this year! (FCL Apr. 8, 2022)
The festival is presented by the Mandarin Community Club, a non-profit community organization dedicated to the preservation and beautification of Mandarin.