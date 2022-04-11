Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of Culinary Innovation at Main Event Entertainment (or Chief Food Dude, if you will), shares his suggestions for building the perfect pairings for all the family fun. Would he pair laser tag and Triple Lava Burgers? Does a Mega Pan Pepperoni Pizza complement mini golf? Go to MainEvent.com and on social at @mymainevent for more information.
The 'Main Event': Treat Your Family to a Fun-Filled Outing (FCL Nov. 4, 2022)
Give the board games (and the kitchen) a rest. Rethink Family Night Out and become the new high scorer!