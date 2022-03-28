Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Visit theresacaputo.com for more information and get tickets at floridatheatre.com.
The Long Island Medium is coming to Jacksonville (FCL Mar. 28, 2022)
Theresa Caputo captivated audiences during her 14 seasons of The Long Island Medium on TLC and now, she's bringing her live show to the Florida Theatre!