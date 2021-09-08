The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. could have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed. More than 280,000 people rely on plasma-derived therapies to treat their chronic and life-threatening conditions, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases (PI), Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AAT deficiency) and hemophilia. Visit donatingplasma.org to find a donation site near you.
The latest in the U.S. plasma shortage (FCL Aug. 9, 2021)
The pandemic has exacerbated the U.S. plasma shortage. Learn how you can help.