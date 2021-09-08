x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

The latest in the U.S. plasma shortage (FCL Aug. 9, 2021)

The pandemic has exacerbated the U.S. plasma shortage. Learn how you can help.

The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. could have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed. More than 280,000 people rely on plasma-derived therapies to treat their chronic and life-threatening conditions, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases (PI), Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AAT deficiency) and hemophilia. Visit donatingplasma.org to find a donation site near you.