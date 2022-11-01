The Kings of Napa take the OWN Network by Storm (FCL Jan. 11, 2022)

From acclaimed showrunner/writer/producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws), comes The Kings of Napa premiering Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. The Kings of Napa is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.