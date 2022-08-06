x
The Jersey Boys are working their way back to you! (FCL June 8, 2022)

Don't miss the one night performance of 'Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' at The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts July 27th.

They had a sound nobody had ever heard. But, while their harmonies were perfect on stage, it was a very different story off stage. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. Get your tickets at fscjartistseries.org.