For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Symphony is thrilled to partner with First Coast News to bring the most festive and beloved songs directly to our community on Christmas Day. Holiday Pops is all about the joy of music and traditions, so if you missed the live performance, you can enjoy it with your family throughout the day on December 25. Don't have cable? Stream the performance at firstcoastnews.com.
The Jacksonville Symphony presents Holiday Pops (FCL Dec. 17, 2021)
