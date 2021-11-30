First Coast Living
The Island Theater presents Elf the Musical (FCL Nov. 30, 2021)
A holiday classic comes to life through seven levels of the candy cane forest, the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, the Lincoln Tunnel and the magic of Central Park.
Currently all showings of ELF are sold out. If you want to be added to the waiting list for a show, please email theislandtheater@gmail.com.
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
You can also go to https://www.theislandtheater.com/ for more information.