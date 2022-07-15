From live stock to guinea pigs and everything in between, Dr. Jan Pol is every animal’s favorite vet. It’s time for a new season of his hit series – The Incredible Dr. Pol. He’s marking his 200th episode with a special look back at the last ten years followed by the premiere of the new season.
The Incredible Dr. Pol is Back for a New Season July 16th at 9pm ET on Nat Geo WILD (FCL July 15, 2022)
It’s another season where heroics are on display every day as this dedicated team answers the call for help.