The important thing parents of small dogs should know (FCL Dec. 6, 2022)

Commonly classified as “toy”, “miniature”, or “companion” dogs, small dogs share some unique needs based on their biology, breed, and disposition. Hill's formulates its small breed dry foods and wet foods for their unique calorie requirements and lifestages. Small Paws formulas contain at least 8x more antioxidants than AAFCO requirements with vitamins C + E to help support a healthy immune system. Visit hillspet.com/smalldog for more information.