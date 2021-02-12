Early CRC often has no symptoms, which is one of the reasons screening is so important. Adults who are 45 years of age and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer can use an easy at home screening test for colorectal cancer that can detect certain DNA markers and other possible markers. Visit exactsciences.com/innovative-science/screening for more information.
The importance of screening for colorectal cancer (FCL Dec. 3, 2021)
The suggested age for colon cancer screening has lowered from age 50 to age 45. Learn why this number has dropped, as well as your screening options.