The importance of plasma donations (FCL May 5, 2023)

Hear from a doctor and patient about the ongoing need for plasma donors and how plasma helps those living with serious diseases.

There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines for people with serious and rare diseases. Human plasma is being used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, hemophilia, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency and various bleeding and neurological disorders. Other plasma derived therapies, such as albumin, can also be used in the hospital or urgent care settings. Those who donate plasma help people impacted by serious and rare diseases live full and productive lives. 

Visit cslplasma.com for more information.

