The importance of plasma donations (FCL May 5, 2023)

There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines for people with serious and rare diseases. Human plasma is being used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, hemophilia, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency and various bleeding and neurological disorders. Other plasma derived therapies, such as albumin, can also be used in the hospital or urgent care settings. Those who donate plasma help people impacted by serious and rare diseases live full and productive lives.