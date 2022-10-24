A poor credit score means a lot more than just no access to credit cards: it can mean no access to mainstream credit, higher interest rates and insurance premiums, lower likelihood of getting hired for certain jobs, difficulty renting an apartment, and more. Visit livesuper.com for resources and more information.
The importance of fair access to credit and equity-building opportunities (FCL Oct. 24, 2022)
Financial Expert, Radhika Duggal shares recent research on credit access’ impact on mental health and options for people who need more inclusive financial services.