The importance of colon cancer screenings (FCL Sept. 13, 2021)

When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage, before it has spread, the survival rate is about 90%, according to the American Cancer Society. If you are 45 or older, you should be eligible for a colon cancer screening. You may be eligible at a younger age if you have a family history. Visit baptistjax.com/coloncancerscreening for more information and to book an appointment.