When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage, before it has spread, the survival rate is about 90%, according to the American Cancer Society. If you are 45 or older, you should be eligible for a colon cancer screening. You may be eligible at a younger age if you have a family history. If you're 45 or older, you should be eligible for a colon cancer screening (younger if you have a family history). Visit baptistjax.com/coloncancerscreening for more information and to book an appointment.
The importance of colon cancer screenings (FCL Sept. 13, 2021)
Dr. Ron Landmann of Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center shares screening options and who may be eligible.