The importance of breast cancer screening (FCL Oct. 5, 2022)

The Buddy Bus is heading to UNF at the University Center on National Mammogram Day (Friday, Oct. 21) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They encourage the UNF community, and the public of mammogram age, to come out and get checked. Women must be at least 40 years old to receive a screening. Click here to see if you are eligible and to schedule an appointment. Once the registration form has been submitted, you can expect a phone call from the Baptist scheduling team within two business days. Email BuddyBus@bmcjax.com with any questions you may have. Visit unf.edu for more information.