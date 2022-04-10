The UF Health Breast Center – Jacksonville offers advanced screening, diagnostic care, education and treatment. University of Florida physicians at the Breast Center help patients understand their diagnosis and treatment options to ensure they are making the best possible decisions for their care. Visit ufhealthjax.org/breast for more information.
The importance of being "breast aware" (FCL Oct. 4, 2022)
Self-examinations help you to become "breast aware," which means noticing changes in your breasts, as well as skin changes like redness or pulling in of the skin.