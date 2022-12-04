The Haley Brain Wellness Program: Healing Invisible Wounds (FCL April 12, 2022)

Military veterans and first responders that suffer from invisible wounds or brain injuries now have a place they can go for state-of-the-art treatment.

The Haley Brain Wellness Program treats military veterans and first responders with health problems related to mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), as well as other behavioral health problems. The program is an interdisciplinary effort that uses intensive outpatient treatment led by a comprehensive team of behavioral neurologists, physical therapists, neuropsychologists, case managers and integrative therapists.

VyStar Credit Union is a proud partner making this revolutionary program a success for so many. It fits into its purpose of helping our community, including its close bond to our military service members.