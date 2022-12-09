x
The Grace Project: Courage, beauty, and grace in the face of breast cancer (FCL Sept. 12, 2022)

The Grace Project's founder, executive director, and photographer shares details on an exhibit honoring women veterans who've had mastectomy surgery.

The Grace Project is an empowering photographic project by fine art photographer Charise Isis that captures the courage beauty and grace of those who have had mastectomy surgery as a result of breast cancer. The Athena Division of the Grace Project is presenting a photography exhibition, artist reception, and a panel featuring active military and women veterans affected by breast cancer. These events will be held at The Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. 

  • EXHIBIT: Free and open to the public, Saturday, September 24 thru Sunday, October 9, 2022. Monday – Saturday, 9 am thru 5 pm, Sundays, 12 pm thru 5 pm.  
  • PANEL: Saturday, October 1st. Nationally recognized experts from 1 pm thru 2 pm.
  • ARTIST’S RECEPTION: Saturday, October 1st, following the panel. 2 pm thru 4 pm.

Visit the-grace-project.org for more information. 

