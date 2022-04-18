The UF Health Proton Therapy Institute is a cancer treatment center that specializes in radiation therapy. Proton therapy is able to treat cancer with a level of precision that other forms of external beam radiation like IMRT and SBRT cannot. It is well-suited to treat tumors that have not spread to other parts of the body. Visit floridaproton.org for more information.
The future of radiation therapy - Proton Therapy (FCL Apr. 18, 2022)
The Medical Director of the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, Dr. Nancy P. Mendenhall shares how proton therapy works and who may be a good candidate.