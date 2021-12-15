A family tradition in Northeast Florida for over 40 years, this timeless masterpiece comes to life with the only performance in Jacksonville with a full, live symphony orchestra. The Jacksonville Symphony will require the use of masks while in the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts until further notice. Patrons are not required to be vaccinated. Visit the Jacksonville Symphony website for tickets.
The full production of the First Coast Nutcracker is back this year! (FCL Dec. 15, 2021)
Experience Tchaikovsky’s ballet, The Nutcracker at the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 17th - 19th.