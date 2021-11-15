The Florida Forum Invests in our Community's Children (FCL Nov. 15, 2021)

Since 1973 the Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital has raised over $34 million helping to create this internationally known regional center of excellence for pediatric care.

The Women's Board's newest project is to raise $4 million for a state of the art newborn intensive care unit (NICU) that treats our community's most vulnerable patients and surrounds their families with love, comfort and compassion during true crisis. The demand is greater than ever as a regional care center and as the needs of infants continue to grow and evolve, so must our technology and the facilities that house them.