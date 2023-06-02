The Florida Black Expo is back! (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

The purpose of the Black Expo is to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses. African-American owned businesses have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the public and procurement. It is also an opportunity for major corporations and government entities to develop viable working relationships with minority-owned businesses while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community and the African-American community in particular. Aside from economic development, exposure to cultural resources is a part of the focus for this event. Visit floridablackexpo.com for more information.