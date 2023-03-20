The Fan Favorite Turtle Crawl Set to Support Georgia Sea Turtle Center (FCL Mar. 20, 2023)

The fan-favorite annual race event returns to the road on Saturday, April 29, 2023! Your support helps continue the Center’s mission of sea turtle rehabilitation, research, and education. Scute C. Turtle, the official mascot of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center will be at the event to take photos after the race!
Go online to jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl
Choose between a 10K, 5K, and 1K Fun Run. Or, sleep in and still get Turtle Crawl swag by becoming a Ghost Crawler, our virtual participant option. Online registration closes Wednesday, April 26. To guarantee your shirt size, register by Friday, April 14. Volunteers are always welcome! A big thank you ahead of time.