The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is back! (FCL Mar. 3, 2023)

The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar in Jacksonville Beach has re-opened after a nearly 12-year hiatus. Back are the renowned signature Chesapeake, Maryland-style jumbo crabcakes, along with other seafood delicacies, including lobster, blue crab, crabcake melt, bangin’ shrimp, and a range of Atlantic and Pacific fish.
But if you’re more of a land lover, you can find hand-cut USDA-certified Angus steaks, a well-infused chicken dish, or a large variety of other menu items to choose from, including a fun Kid’s Menu.
If you're a brunch lover, check out the Super Sunday All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet presented on a custom wooden ship, along with bottomless mimosas.
For sports fans, there are plenty of televisions to watch your favorite teams, along with a large selection of local and national brand beers on tap and a well-stocked liquor bar.
The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar in Jacksonville Beach is located on the south corner of Beach Boulevard and Penman Road. The restaurant has a festive nautical theme with large hand-painted murals with pelicans, a lighthouse, fishermen throwing nets, and larger fishing vessels, all to showcase the beautiful oceans and shores we call home.
Guests can eat inside or outside, and there’s plenty of parking. Hours are Monday through Friday from 3-10 pm, Sunday from 11-2:00 pm for brunch, and 3-9 pm for dinner. Check them out on their website at www.CrabcakeFactoryJax.com or make a reservation by calling 904.372.0366.