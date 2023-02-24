The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is back! (FCL Feb. 24, 2023)

Back are the renowned signature Chesapeake, Maryland-style jumbo crab cakes, along with other seafood delicacies, and a Sunday brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas!

Example video title will go here for this video

The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar in Jacksonville Beach has re-opened after a nearly 12-year hiatus. Back are the renowned signature Chesapeake, Maryland-style jumbo crabcakes, along with other seafood delicacies, including lobster, blue crab, crabcake melt, bangin’ shrimp, and a range of Atlantic and Pacific fish.

But if you’re more of a land lover, you can find hand-cut USDA-certified Angus steaks, a well-infused chicken dish, or a large variety of other menu items to choose from, including a fun Kid’s Menu.

If you're a brunch lover, check out the Super Sunday All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet presented on a custom wooden ship, along with bottomless mimosas.

For sports fans, there are plenty of televisions to watch your favorite teams, along with a large selection of local and national brand beers on tap and a well-stocked liquor bar.

The famous Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar in Jacksonville Beach is located on the south corner of Beach Boulevard and Penman Road. The restaurant has a festive nautical theme with large hand-painted murals with pelicans, a lighthouse, fishermen throwing nets, and larger fishing vessels, all to showcase the beautiful oceans and shores we call home.