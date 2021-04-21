The DSAJ Golf Classic After Par-tee aims to help more local families

Golf may be sold out but no worries! You can still help local families impacted by Down syndrome. The elegant St. Johns Golf and Country Club is hosting not just golf but an After Par-tee that includes dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and a Glo Ball Tournament. Every dollar raised helps out and goes where it belongs to the families who need it! So come on out and have some fun while making a big difference to so many in our wonderful community. Hurry up and purchase those tickets https://dsaj.org/