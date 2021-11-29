Sharon Smith-Akinsanya is the CEO and founder of the Rae Mackenzie Group, an award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) marketing and strategy firm. She explains the importance of diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Visit peopleofcolorcareers.com for more information.
The current issues surrounding diversity and inclusion within companies (FCL Nov. 29, 2021)
Learn the ways in which companies can 'lead out loud' while addressing diversity and inclusion issues within the workplace.