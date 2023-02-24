The Cummer Museum presents "Flight Patterns" by Anila Quayyum Agha (FCL Feb. 24, 2023)

World-renowned Pakistani American artist, Anila Quayyum Agha uses art to explore her dual experiences living in her native country and as an immigrant in the United States. Although inspired by South Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African designs, her work exists outside of a single religious or cultural experience and instead invites viewers to explore the space in between. Agha explores themes around the constructed boundaries of gender, race, religion, culture, and the natural environment that prevent dialogue and exchanges between world civilizations and presents viewers the opportunity to embrace the harmonies that exist within the shadows of cultural divergence. The exhibit runs through April 30, 2023. Click here for more information.