The Clay County Agricultural Fair is back! (FCL Mar. 31, 2023)

Since 1987 the Clay County Agricultural Fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with an event that's both fun and educational in a family atmosphere. In fact, the Fair vision says it all "A Family A*Fair".

The Fair strives to be the showcase for Clay County's agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest. It provides an opportunity for citizens to work and have fun together. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the fair. Their dedicated support of sharing time and talents is vital to the fair's success.