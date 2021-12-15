Known for its impressive window displays, particularly the holiday windows, Kuhn Flowers is a must-see. Kuhn Flowers' award-winning team of floral designers have also taken their talents on the road, decorating many homes and corporate offices by providing tree décor installations. Visit the Kuhn Flowers website to request a free consultation, or to purchase flowers/gifts.
The Christmas Spirit is alive and well at Kuhn Flowers (FCL Dec. 15, 2021)
Creating holiday traditions since 1947, Kuhn Flowers has mastered the art of holiday décor that has been passed down from generation to generation.