Since 2010, the Cade Prize for Innovation has drawn creative thinkers affiliated with research universities and the private sector who submit groundbreaking early-stage ideas with significant market potential. Categories include: environmental, biology, technology, energy and a wild card category. On September 30th 5 of the 21 finalists will be selected as Cade Prize winners with a $34,000 prize for first place! Go to cademuseum.org/cadeprize.html for more information.
The Cade Prize recognizing early-stage inventors
Dr. Yeh and his team won the Cade Prize in 2014 and their invention called the NEW Generator is now coming to fruition with several applications from Earth to Mars!