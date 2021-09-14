The Cade Prize recognizing early-stage inventors

Since 2010, the Cade Prize for Innovation has drawn creative thinkers affiliated with research universities and the private sector who submit groundbreaking early-stage ideas with significant market potential. Categories include: environmental, biology, technology, energy and a wild card category. On September 30th 5 of the 21 finalists will be selected as Cade Prize winners with a $34,000 prize for first place! Go to cademuseum.org/cadeprize.html for more information.