De Beers Forevermark x Micaela is a new bridal capsule collection designed in collaboration with celebrity and bridal stylist Micaela Erlanger. The collection is made up of beautiful, modern yet timeless diamond engagement rings and wedding bands, set exclusively in platinum. Visit forevermark.com for more information, or visit Underwood's in Jacksonville to shop this collection.
The bridal season comeback (FCL July 1, 2022)
Celebrity and bridal stylist, Micaela Erlanger discusses bridal trends, as well as her recent collaboration with De Beers Jewellers.