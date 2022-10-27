Our New South Window Solutions forecast includes some needed rain but not a washout weekend. The driest hours will be Saturday morning and Sunday. Highs will only be in the lower 70s Saturday with warmer upper 70s on Sunday. Halloween includes a few spooky sprinkles during the afternoon but it should dry out in time for trick-or-treaters with pleasant temperatures near 70.
The Big Game Weekend Includes Showers but Halloween will be a Treat (FCL Oct. 27, 2022)
It will be great football weather if you like a fall feel but take the ponchos. A few showers are expected especially Saturday afternoon.