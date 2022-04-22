The HGTV and DIY Network host is teaming up with PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, to discuss decarbonization and how propane can work alongside renewable energy sources like on-site solar and wind power to create more energy efficient homes. Visit propane.com for more information.
The benefits of using low-carbon energy to power homes and businesses (FCL Apr. 22, 2022)
Learn why the co-host of “Build it Forward” believes greener propane solutions are an alternative to the increasingly unreliable electric grid.