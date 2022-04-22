x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

The benefits of using low-carbon energy to power homes and businesses (FCL Apr. 22, 2022)

Learn why the co-host of “Build it Forward” believes greener propane solutions are an alternative to the increasingly unreliable electric grid.

More Videos

The HGTV and DIY Network host is teaming up with PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, to discuss decarbonization and how propane can work alongside renewable energy sources like on-site solar and wind power to create more energy efficient homes. Visit propane.com for more information.