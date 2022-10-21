The benefits of proton therapy in treating breast cancer (FCL Oct. 21, 2022)

The UF Health Proton Therapy Institute is a cancer treatment center that specializes in radiation therapy. Proton therapy is able to treat cancer with a level of precision that other forms of external beam radiation like IMRT and SBRT cannot. It is well-suited to treat tumors that have not spread to other parts of the body. Watch to learn how it works and why it's preferred over traditional radiation. Visit floridaproton.org for more information.