Food should nourish our body, mind, and spirit. Many types of chocolate can nourish our mind and spirit through the enjoyment and indulgence. High-cocoa dark chocolate has the bonus of providing us with evidence-based health benefits to our body, but all types of chocolate can be consumed healthfully in small amounts. Visit unf.edu/brooks/nutrition for more information.
The benefits of dark chocolate (FCL Feb. 2, 2022)
Assistant Professor and Registered Dietitian, Dr. Casey Colin discusses the benefits of dark chocolate and the portions we should be consuming.