The Amelia: A Motoring Event Like No Other (FCL Feb. 28, 2022)

Our very own Mike Prangley & Chris Brewer, Director of Event Communications, Hagerty get you ready for one of our areas proud Spring traditions where folks come from all over the world. The Amelia is a multi-day experience with something for everybody and the all-new Cars and Community comprised of four fun events on Saturday. Bring the family for youth-focused events, get behind the wheel of a cool car, check out the concours on Sunday and more. Go to https://www.ameliaconcours.com/ for more information.