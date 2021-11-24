Thankful for Tranquil Weather on Thanksgiving (FCL Nov. 24, 2021)

We have a nice weather pattern across much of the country all the way through the weekend. I'm not expecting any big travel delays due to weather. We do have a couple chilly blasts on the way but nothing too cold. Temperatures rebound to near 70 for your trip to Grandma's house on Thanksgiving with cooler 60s to finish the weekend. But I call that good shopping and football weather!
If you are heading to the Carolina mountains this weekend keep in mind there could be a few flurries with lows in the teens and highs on Saturday only in the 30s. If you need a personalized forecast head to meteorologist Mike Prangley's Professional Facebook page! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Weekend from all of us at First Coast Living!