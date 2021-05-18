Yes! That first impression does matter and now our teens can nail that first interview with confidence. Kelly Haupt gives great insight on what to do before, during and after the big interview. Spoiler alert! Don't forget the thank you notes. Make sure to check out a treasure trove of useful information at UF/IFAS Duval County.
Teens knock on opportunity's door with great interview skills
Kelly Haupt of 4-H Development with UF/IFAS Duval County prepares our teens to shine as bright as their future for their first interview with some great tips.