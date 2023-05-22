x
First Coast Living

Tech talk with Verizon (FCL May 22, 2023)

The summer travel season is upon us! Verizon tech expert, Heidi Flato shows off all the tech you need to make your trip a success.

From chargers that will keep you powered up no matter how many miles you cover, to glasses that can help you take in the sights and sounds hands free, Verizon has the tech that will help you focus on the most important thing, disconnecting from your day to day life. And Verizon’s new myPlan will help ensure you’ve got the plan to fit your travel. Just pick your 5G network access and your choice of perks, including 100GB of hotspot data, Apple One, Walmart+, Travel Pass and more. You decide what goes into your plan and what stays out. You choose how it changes – you’re never locked in.

Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person, or family member, gets what they want – and everyone can save. Learn more at verizon.com/myplan.

