Team USA Softball ready to take the Gold in Tokyo

For the first time in 13 years with the support of the nation and partner's like DICK'S Sporting Goods, Team USA is heading to Tokyo in July seeking to continue their international hot streak. Cat Osterman talks about how the past year and its many challenges made her and the team stronger. We have a ton of softball talent here on the First Coast and Cat talks about work ethic, love of the game and gear to help our kids take their game to the next level. The road to the Gold medal is never easy and this year you can expect a lot of great and close games. It should be fun to watch. GO TEAM USA!